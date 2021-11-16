Give to the Max Day is November 18

The 2021 Give to the Max Day is set for tomorrow, November 18. It is a day set aside, across the state of Minnesota, to show support with generous donations to thousands of non-profit organizations and schools across the state. In the first decade of Give to the Max Day, 2009-2019, generous donors have given nearly $200 million dollars to more than 10,000 non-profits and schools across the state.

St. John’s Circle of Care is one of the non-profits that have benefitted from Give to the Max Day. “Each year, generous supporters celebrate Give to the Max Day by making online donations on GiveMN.org. Their generosity on this day makes a difference far beyond the 24-hour giving event,” Lindsey Beyer, St. John’s Circle of Care Foundation Director said.

Each year St. John’s designates a particular project to complete or enhance with the donated funds. The 2021 goal is to raise $35,000 to purchase two Apollo Advantage Bathing Systems to help improve the bathing experience for St. John’s residents.

“Our goal is to upgrade our bathing systems to offer our residents a more dignified, safe and comfortable alternative to traditional bathing methods.

