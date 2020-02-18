Glitz and glam at Roaring 20’s event

The Springfield Area Community Center Facilities Board celebrated today’s twenties by looking back and hosting a “Roaring 20’s Gala” on February 8.

The community brought the glitz and glamour of the 1920’s to the event. They were dressed as flappers, gangsters and movie screen stars for an evening of glamour.

The party was held to celebrate the Springfield Area Community Center’s twentieth anniversary.

The center was built off of donations. Ground breaking for the Center began April 27, 1999 and the Springfield Area Community Center held their Grand Opening on November 14, 1999.

The beautiful center became a focal point in the community. Over the past twenty years the Springfield Area Community Center has held many wedding receptions, anniversaries, banquets, dinners, business meetings, holiday gatherings, birthdays and graduations.

