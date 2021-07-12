Golden Ages Yearbook is now in print

The 2021 Golden Ages Yearbook is now available! Each story comes from our popular Golden Ages articles which are published in the Springfield Advance-Press and written by Jeff Krueger. The stories in the magazine are expanded versions of those previously printed, with extra photographs along with a bonus story exclusive to the yearbook.

At only $10., this yearbook will make an excellent gift to remember and share Springfield with others. You can pick up a copy or two at the Advance-Press located at 13 S. Marshall Ave, online at Springfieldap.com or give us a call at 507-723-4225.