Grandkids/V.I.K. receives $25,500 grant to enhance health and safety

St. John’s Grandkids/VIK recently received a Public Health Support Fund grant.

“We will receive $8,500 a month for 3 months, July, August and September. These funds will help us with purchasing extra cleaning supplies, to ensure our classrooms, lunch area, and hallways stay clean and sanitized” says Amy Arredondo, Grandkids Director.

“These funds will be used to purchase equipment and supplies needed to comply with classroom guidelines set up by MN Department of Health and the Department of Human Services. We will be able to provide masks for children, as well as masks, gloves, protective eye wear and smocks or scrubs for staff to help prevent the spread of COVID 19.” These funds will help St. John’s provide a safe and healthy environment for the children and staff of Grandkids/VIK,” said Arredondo.

St. John’s Grandkids features small preschool classrooms which allow for social distancing with a 9 to 1 requirement and individual work space.

“We practice healthy living by washing our hands frequently and coughing or sneezing into our arms (because it is allergy season). Our classroom tables and chairs are cleaned numerous times a day. Toys are sanitized, and shelves are disinfected daily. These are just a few ways we are trying to do our part in helping stop the spread of COVID 19,” said Arredondo.

The Grandkids Preschool 4 to K program incorporates activities that help children cognitively, socially, physically and emotionally. Daily components of 4 to K include: Curriculum based on the assessed needs of the class – pre-reading and early math skills are emphasized, art and music, group time, story time, computer time, outdoor play (weather permitting) and social distanced interaction with residents and tenants of St. John’s Circle of Care.