Grant awarded to Springfield Area Historical Society

Right before the holiday break, the Springfield Area Historical Society received the news that they had been awarded a Minnesota Historical & Cultural Heritage grant by the Minnesota Historical Society for nearly $80,000. The grant will be used to update the museum’s HVAC and Lighting System Renovation.

“We’re excited to be able to go ahead and get this project underway and we thank the people of Springfield and surrounding area for their continued support of the museum,” stated John Ryan, Treasurer of the Springfield Area Historical Society.

John Ryan headed up the grant funding project with the assistance of the entire Historical Society.

This was a project that began in 2017 with a HVAC evaluation. In 2019 they did an engineering report and then they began applying for grant funding. They received assistance and direction on grant writing by the Minnesota Historical Society.

