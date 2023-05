Groundbreaking for the Martha Anderson Veteran’s Memorial Park renovation project took place last Tuesday afternoon, April 25. Members of the American Legion and the park renovation committee used the ceremonial golden shovels to officially start the project. Pictured, from left: Deb Miesen, Sharon Pieschel, Joe Stremcha, Floyd Rogotzke, J.D. Davidson, Lori Schumann, Amy Baier, Tom Gartner, John Ryan and Ron Sturm.