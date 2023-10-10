Heart to Home Furnishings serves Brown County

Heart to Home Furnishings is a non-profit organization that shares gently used household items with persons in need in Brown County. Steve Schneider and Steve Gehrke from the organization were guests at the Springfield Rotary Club’s noon meeting Wednesday, October 4. They told how Heart to Home Furnishings got started and how the organization operates.

With it’s mission statement—to provide used furniture and household items in good condition to needy families in the New Ulm area through referrals from approved community service and crisis agencies—Heart to Home has served the area for ten years. 75% of their referrals are in New Ulm but they also serve the rest of the county including Springfield. The organization collects and stores the items and then fills the request orders they receive from various agencies such as Brown County Family Services and church clergy. Approximately 100 families are served by the group each year.

Donations they generally accept if clean and gently used include sofas, loveseats, chairs, lift chairs, kitchen and dinette sets, mattresses, bed frames (disassembled with all hardware bagged and taped to frame), clean bedding, small bookcases, dressers, chests of drawers, end tables, coffee tables, lamps, small appliances (in working order) including microwaves, toasters, blenders, irons, coffeemakers, fans, vacuum cleaners and flat screen TVs, dishes, glasses, pots and pans, flatware, kitchen utensils and dish towels.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.