Heroes work here at St John’s Circle of Care

We think these pictures say it all. Every day our staff at the Maples, Cottonwood Ridge and St. John’s take a risk in coming to work. They do this because they are caring, compassionate staff who want to make sure your loved ones are being taken care of.

As of Friday, the state has had 3,185 Covid-19 cases reported in 78 counties with 221 deaths. Nursing homes and Senior Housing represent about 21% of the cases.

St. John’s Circle of Care is pleased to share that we have no staff or residents testing positive at this time!

We expect our child daycare program to reopen May 4, 2020.

Again, we thank all of you for your thoughts, prayers, and many gifts of kindness. Soon we will be able to take residents outside for some fresh air and a break from being restricted to their rooms. Should our “visiting restriction" change, we will immediately share the news with you.

Thank you for all of your support!