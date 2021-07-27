History of Ballrooms of Brown County now on display in the Springfield Museum

Ballrooms, dance halls and local musicians are being celebrated at the Springfield Museum with a display provided by the Brown County Historical Society. Relive and share memories of the 1930s to 1990s or enjoy hearing stories about those days with a visit to the Ballrooms of Brown County.

The traveling exhibit was coordinated by research volunteer Dan Groebner of New Ulm, developed by Brown County Historical Society Executive Director Kathleen Backer with help from Minnesota Music Hall of Fame Executive Director Nate Sperl.

Photographs and other material regarding ballrooms and dance halls of Brown County’s past, as well as stories about their inception and eventual demise are included in the exhibit. Information about the era of “Old Time” music and the bands of Brown County that made their livings playing in the ballrooms and nightclubs of the area is also included in the exhibit.

The exhibit can be viewed during the Springfield Area Historical Society museum hours of 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday and Friday or 10:00 a.m. to noon Saturday. All are welcome. There is no admission charge but a free-will offering is appreciated.