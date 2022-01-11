Holiday Open House next Wednesday

It’s hard to believe but the upcoming holiday season is nearly here! The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce is kicking off this season with the annual Holiday Open House.

Springfield’s 2022 Holiday Open House, will begin on Wednesday, November 9 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Hours may vary by participating merchants.

This is an excellent opportunity to support local business and see the many products and services available to shoppers.

See complete article in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.