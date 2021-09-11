Holiday Open House is tonight

Local merchants are busily preparing for the upcoming Holiday Open House. Early in the planning stages, the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce sent out a survey to area businesses to see how they would like to celebrate the annual kickoff of the holiday shopping season.

The majority of the survey responses were to hold the event for one day only.

Springfield’s 2021 Holiday Open House, will be tonight, Wednesday, November 10 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Hours may vary by participating merchants.

This is an excellent opportunity to kick off the holiday season, to see the many products and services available to shoppers.

Several events have been planned for the evening of Wednesday, November 10. At 4:30 p.m. there will be a Central Street Ribbon Cutting. Springfield has a special guest coming out to the ribbon cutting. Come gather with Santa at the intersection of Central Street & O’Connell Avenue.

From 5:00-8:00 p.m. a popular event will be coming back this year, free horse drawn carriage rides. Join in at Martha Anderson Park for the rides.

Santa will be downtown from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Free hot cocoa and popcorn will be served 5:30-7:30. Christmas Carolers will strolling downtown from 6:30-7:00 p.m.

At 6:00 p.m. the annual tree lighting ceremony will be held, also at Martha Anderson Park.

The Springfield Museum will feature its Christmas tree walk during the event.

The Holiday Open House is sponsored by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce and local businesses and professional people.