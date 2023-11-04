Joe Stremcha resigns as City Manager

During last Tuesday’s city council meeting, it was officially announced that City Manager Joe Stremcha had tendered his resignation.

“Serving Springfield has been a privilege these past four years and I will greatly miss this supportive community,” said Stremcha in his resignation letter. He has accepted a position as Assistant City Administrator in Elk River, a community with a population of about 25,000. Stremcha’s last day will be April 28.

City Hall employee Catrina Lang also tendered her resignation. Her final day is December 29, 2023.

With the personnel changes coming to City Hall, the council made multiple decisions to keep the city running smoothly. These include utilizing North Mankato’s South Central Service Cooperative (SCSC) to help recruit a new city manager. They will follow a similar procedure as the last time the city was looking for a city manager.

Hired Brian Gramentz as Interim City Manager at 20 hours per week. Gramentz served as New Ulm’s City Manager for over 15 years. Gramentz is scheduled to begin over the next few weeks.

Hired Amy Vogel at six hours per week to assist in training and financial business continuity. Amy’s last day as a full time team member will be on Friday, April 14 and there will be an open house at the Springfield Area Community Center from 12:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

Modified the Community Development And Marketing Director to include some clerk responsibilities and continue to utilize the marketing firm during this period of transition.

Advertise for an Economic Development director with emphasis on special projects and grant writing.

Continue recruitment for a Finance/HR Director with an emphasis on utility billing.

Mayor Helget, along with council, thanked Joe Stremcha, Amy Vogel and Catrina Lang for their service to the city.

