Joseph and Mary’s Journey to Bethlehem

For thirty five years the Springfield Area Nativity Theatre Association has performed Springfield’s Nativity Pageant. This year, the all-local cast performed one show to a packed house on Saturday, December 11. Friday’s performance was cancelled due to the storm that blanketed the area.

With care and dedication the pageant shared The Christmas Story according to St. Luke. In the familiar version of the Christmas story, Mary and Joseph travel from Nazareth to Bethlehem. Because there was no room in the inn, the baby Jesus is born in a stable and placed in a manger. His humble birth is celebrated by choirs of angels and shepherds and He is given precious gifts by the Magi. Pictured above are Alicia and Jason Reese who portrayed Mary and Joseph. See our back page for more photos and thanks from the pageant.