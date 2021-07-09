Juried Art Show invites area artists to submit their art

It’s time once again for the Juried Art Show at the Springfield Public Library. Those interested in submitting art pieces for the show can pick up or request an entry form and criteria by stopping at the library or call 723-3510. Drop-off dates for art submission are September 30-October 4 at the library. . Cash prizes will be awarded.

Artistic Media Categories Include: Oil/Acrylic Painting, Sculpture, Mixed Media, Watercolor Painting, Drawing Media, Print Media, Photography (Photographers, please note if works are digitally enhanced), Digital Imaging (original computer designed images), Glass Blowing, Stained Glass, Woven Basketry, Pottery/Ceramics (no pre-cast or pre-formed) and Jewelry (must be original designs).

Up to two art works per artist may be submitted to the Springfield Public Library at the times below:

Drop-off hours for the Art Show at the Library are:

Thursday, Sept 30 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct 1 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct 4 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Art works must be original and artwork previously entered in this show will not be considered for display; art needs to have been completed within the last five years.

All two-dimensional works must be “gallery ready”: a strong wire secured on two sides of the picture. If hardware is not appropriate, the piece will not be accepted for the show.

An entry fee of $10 total per artist is due upon submission of art.

The Juried Art Show will be at the Springfield Public Library from October 13-November 24. All are welcome to view the art during regular library hours. Attendees are encouraged to vote for their favorite art piece in the show.

There will not be an opening night reception and award ceremony this year. Instead, prize winners will be notified. There will also be a list available at the show indicating the names of those winning prizes.

The Springfield Juried Art Show is sponsored by a grant from the Pieschel Family Foundation.