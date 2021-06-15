Kickstart Springfield continues to grow

Formed in early 2021, Kickstart Springfield’s core focus is to create a vibrant economy by supporting business start-ups, local entrepreneurs, and existing businesses that want to grow.

The City is a part of the Rural Entrepreneurial Venture (REV) program within the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF). Kickstart Springfield is the name of our local REV group.

Over the past few months Kickstart Springfield has been busy putting together an online toolbox, speaking with local entrepreneurs, supporting new businesses with ribbon cuttings and adding more members to their board and mentorship network.

Business to Business Lunch and Learn

Kickstart Springfield is excited to be the speaker at the upcoming Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce Business to Business Lunch and Learn.

This event is open to the public. It will be held at the Riverside Park Shelter on Thursday, June 24, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Representatives will share various aspects of resources available to business owners, start-ups and entrepreneurs including, how to get prepped for lenders, business plans, market analysis and more. They will also hold a Q&A panel discussion.

Kickstart Board member presenters include Wendy Anderson, Michelle Berberich, Paul Pieschel, Joe Stremcha and Derek Tonn.

If you’re interested in attending please email Denise Gicker at spfdchamber@newulmtel.net or call 507-723-3508 with names of those attending the luncheon. Sign up deadline is this Friday, June 18. Thanks to Farmers & Merchants Bank-Springfield and Morgan for being the luncheon sponsor.

Springfield’s Online Business Tool Box

After many hours of work, Kickstart Springfield is excited to announce an online Business Tool Box. This is an excellent resource for both prospective and current business owners. This online toolbox can be found on the City of Springfield website at springfieldmn.org, underneath the Business Toolbox tab. The “toolbox”, has videos, checklists, links and more to help entrepreneurs on their journey. The toolbox includes key contacts and area resources, information on succession planning, business financing and more.

Kickstart Springfield meets twice a month and their core leadership team is comprised of various business owners, entrepreneurs, community leaders, city and school officials including; Joe Stremcha, Springfield City Manager, Paul Pieschel, F&M Bank, Wendy Krier, Springfield Advance-Press, Michelle Bererich, Simply Clean, Derek Tonn, mapformation, Keith Kottke, Springfield Schools, John Ryan, City Council member, Martin Mohr, Mohr Vet and Wendy Anderson, Anderson Consulting.