Labor Day is September 5

Labor Day in the United States is a public holiday celebrated on the first Monday in September—this year on September 5. It honors the American labor movement and the contributions that workers have made to the strength, prosperity, laws and well-being of the country. It is the Monday of the long weekend known as Labor Day Weekend and it is considered the unofficial end of summer in the United States. The holiday is also a federal holiday.

No mail on Labor Day

There will be no mail service of any kind on Labor Day, Monday, September 5. The Post Office will be closed, there will be no city or rural delivery of mail, nor incoming or outgoing mail. Mail service will be normal on Saturday and Tuesday.

Advance-Press as usual but earlier copy needed

The Advance-Press will be distributed at the usual time next week. However, the Advance-Press has an earlier printing schedule because of the Labor Day holiday. Earlier news and advertising deadlines are necessary because of the holiday printing schedule. The deadline for news and advertising for the September 7 Advance-Press is Thursday, September 1. This also includes ads for the City-Wide Garage Sales scheduled for September 8-10. The Advance-Press will be sent to the printer at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 2 and will be placed on local news stands and in the mail as normal on Tuesday, September 6.

The Advance-Press office will be closed on Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day.

Financial institutions to close for holiday

The Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Red Rock Bank and SouthPoint Financial Credit Union will all be closed on Labor Day.

City and County offices to close for holiday

Springfield Municipal offices, including the library and community center, will be closed on Monday, September 5.

