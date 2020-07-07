Legion puts memorial flags on display

Local American Legion members came out bright and early this past Saturday morning to raise flags in honor of the 4th of July.

Tom Anderson, Dan Skarp, Floyd Rogotzke and J.D. Davidson from Springfield’s John Watson Post 257 American Legion, placed 26 flags at the Avenue of Flags located at the east gateway to Springfield. They also placed four flags at the Veteran’s Resting Place in the Springfield City Cemetery.

Legion members have been placing flags at the park and cemetery for over 25 years.

The flags that they placed are unique, as they are burial flags.

One thing that makes the flags unique is the size. These flags are larger than normal explained Floyd Rogotzke, as he was placing a flag post into the ground.

“They are five and a half feet by 9 feet,” said Rogotzke.

The flags were draped over veterans caskets, honoring their service in life. When draped over a closed casket it is said, that the flag is embracing the deceased who in life has served the flag.

Afterwards, the flags are donated to the Legion. The Legion then honors their fellow veterans by flying the flags at certain times throughout the year.

The Legion plans on having the flags out again on Labor Day.