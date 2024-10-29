Library board, Seasonal Campsites and workshops discussed at council

The Springfield City Council met for their regular meeting the evening of Wednesday, Oct 16. All council members were present.

During the Citizens’ Forum section of the meeting, Mary Glaeseman, Springfield Library Board Treasurer, spoke to council about some concerns she’s been having.

Glaeseman explained that she’s served as treasurer for the past 10 years for the library board. In her role as treasurer Glaeseman would record all bills, prepare a recap sheet for the library board, before taking the bills to city hall to be paid. She would also deposit any funds received at the library into the bank once a month.

She stated that when she recently went into the library that she was denied access to the original copies of the bills. With the loss of the library director and staff, Glaeseman asked council to delegate her the authority to continue to handle the financial affairs until a new library director is hired and up to speed. “I can at least provide some ongoing continuity to the record keeping,” said Glaeseman.

City Manager Amber Dale, responded to Glaeseman’s request explaining that the city didn’t know of some of the duties Glaeseman was doing. “Since we have become aware, I don’t feel that it’s appropriate to have someone who’s not a staff member handling the city money.”

Dale expressed concern of what would happen if the bills were lost and that some of Glaeseman duties are normally done by department heads and not board members.

Council, along with Glaeseman, Dale and community members had a long discussion on the library board, the treasurers duties and the purpose of the library board.

Former Library Board member and current City Council member Jeanette Pidde explained that there are two types of library boards (advisory and governing) and the board was not operating as one of the two types.

