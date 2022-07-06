Local athlete to compete in USA Special Olympic Games

Local resident, Austin Ewing, is competing in the USA Special Olympic Games in Orlando, Florida this week. The young athlete is a member of “The Flames,” the Minnesota USA Power-Lifting Team. He competes in Power-Lifting—Benches 415 lbs., Squats 550 lbs. and Dead-Lift 675 lbs. but will be going for 700 lbs. in the USA Games.

“Austin is part of The Flames based out of Mendota Heights, Minnesota. We travel up to the Twin Cities every two weeks for training,” his mother, Harmony Clark, said in a recent interview. Andrew Cameron is the coach of The Flames and the USA Team/Minnesota Power-Lifting Coach. He is the owner of the not-for-profit Lions United Fitness Center where the training takes place. “Lions United is the first gym in Minnesota that was designed specifically for athletes with special needs. Of course, the gym welcomes everyone. It is an incredibly inspiring place,” Harmony added.

Austin has also been working out 4-5 days a week in Springfield. He has a program that he follows when he is not practicing with his team in the Twin Cities.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.