Local citizens invited to meet applicants for city manager

The City of Springfield has announced the finalists selected for the position of City Manager.

The people of Springfield are invited to meet and greet the applicants for Springfield City Manager at a public reception in the Springfield Area Community Center Monday, July 10, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Mike Humpal, South Central Service Cooperative Local Government Solutions Manager, is the consultant hired to assist the City in the selection process.

The candidates are Richard Baker, Marc Dennison, Andrew Kelton and Dan Paur.

