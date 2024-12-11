The Maples at St. John launches “Give to the Max” campaign

The Maples at St. John is excited to announce the launch of its Leaves of Change “Give to the Max” fundraising campaign, running throughout November and culminating on November 21, 2024 which is Give to the Max Day. The goal of this initiative is to raise $35,000 for much-needed improvements that will enhance the comfort and functionality of The Maples Assisted Living community.

The funds will support essential upgrades, including:

New flooring in the dining room and chapel

Remote control blinds for the high dining room windows

Two new medication carts for improved medication management

A new ice machine

The first $10,000 of donations will be matched, effectively doubling the impact of each contribution.

