Martha Anderson Veterans Memorial Park Committee to host Open House

The Martha Anderson Veterans Memorial Park Committee is hosting an open house to collect community feedback on current design concepts for the proposed improvements.

This project remains a community led initiative and a community wide fundraising campaign as well as other grant writing is anticipated to begin later in 2022.

The open house will be on Tuesday, January 25 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. in the Springfield Area Community Center.

You can learn more on the City’s website at springfieldmn.org.