Martha Anderson Veterans Memorial Park Committee to host Open House

Tue, 01/18/2022 - 14:32

 

The Martha Anderson Veterans Memorial Park Committee is hosting an open house to collect community feedback on current design concepts for the proposed improvements. 

This project remains a community led initiative and a community wide fundraising campaign as well as other grant writing is anticipated to begin later in 2022. 

The open house will be on Tuesday, January 25 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. in the Springfield Area Community Center.  

You can learn more on the City’s website at springfieldmn.org. 

