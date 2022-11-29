Martha Anderson Veterans Memorial Park receives donation from American Legion

Since August of 2021, a committee comprised of community members, business owners, veterans and Legionnaires has met monthly with a goal of creating a veterans memorial in downtown Springfield.

Since the committee has begun meeting, they have walked the location, visited other memorials, come up with and revised numerous design elements, while also working on gaining community support for the project.

The committee is pleased to announce that Springfield’s American Legion, Sons of the American Legion, and American Legion Auxiliary have pledged $40,000.00 to the memorial.

“We’re very appreciative of the entire American Legion for their support in helping us launch this important memorial project in remembrance and gratitude to those who have or will serve in defense of our country,” stated the committee.

With the Legion’s support, along with grants from Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Pieschel Family Foundation, Anonymous donors, State of MN Grant and a donation from Keck Tree Service, the Martha Anderson Veterans Memorial Park is able to move forward on building the veterans monuments. Together, grants and donations total approximately $100,000 ($97,863).

The memorial features a main monument with the middle panel approximately 6 ft high featuring the “Fallen Solider” design, an American flag and the following words “In Grateful Tribute To All In This Area Who Have Or Will Serve In Defense Of Our Country.”

The side panels for the main monument will be reserved for engraved blocks on the front side only. The base of the main panel will feature bronze military emblems of the United States Armed Force’s six service branches.

There will be an additional two monuments placed next to the main monument at an angle and these will feature engraved blocks on both sides.

