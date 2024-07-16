Home / News / MAT Holdings Inc. Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation and Growth
MAT Holdings commemorates this milestone with gratitude to its dedicated employees.

MAT Holdings, Inc., originally founded as Midwest Air Technologies Inc. in 1984, proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Over the past four decades, the company has expanded significantly, with six subsidiary companies within the U.S. and twelve worldwide, employing approximately 13,000 people.

As a family-owned business, MAT Holdings has cultivated a diverse portfolio of companies across three key industry sectors: Consumer, Auto, and Commercial Vehicle. Together, these sectors encompass 40 independently operated member companies globally, forming the robust MAT family of businesses. 

