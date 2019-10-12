Mayo Clinic Health System set to close

On Tuesday Dec. 3, Mayo Clinic Health System announced that they will be closing their hospital and Emergency Department in Springfield, as well as the Springfield and Lamberton clinics, effective March 1, 2020.

In a letter to the community Mayo stated, “This is not the outcome that we wanted for our patients, our staff or the community; however, it was a necessary decision to make. It has been an honor to serve the patients and the community for the past 22 years.”

Mayo said the reasons behind the closure include severe provider shortages, an inability to recruit and retain physicians, declining hospital admissions and low utilization of the Emergency Department.

The closures will affect approximately 60 employees.

Until March 1, 2020, patients can still receive care in Springfield and Lamberton.

“At this point Mayo Clinic Health System plans to maintain regular business hours and services until closure on March 1, 2020,” explained Dr. James R. Hebl, Mayo Clinic Health System, regional vice president.

The hospital building is city owned and Mayo has leased the building for the past 22 years.

“We are working with Mayo to review the lease agreement and make plans for laying the blueprint of this transition,” said Springfield City Manager/ EDA Director Joe Stremcha on Dec. 4.

Stremcha added, “While there might be some animosity, we want this to be a civil divorce, with a focus on building on what we can have here and work to keep the doors open as a healthcare facility for our community.”

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.