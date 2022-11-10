Meet the Candidates -City Council and Springfield Public School Board

There are three names on the City Council ballot, all newcomers for Ward II: Shelley Frantz, Mike Reiner and Andrew Renner. There are two seats for four-year terms available for City Council, one in Ward I and one in Ward II.

The seats are currently held by Theresa Beckman who is nearing the end of her second term and Mike Rothmeier who is nearing the end of his fourth term. Both announced that they would not re-run for their seats. However, last Friday, Theresa Beckman has announced that she will re-run for Ward I Council in a write-in campaign. The Advance-Press has interviewed all four candidates by providing a number of questions that they have answered for publication in this newspaper to help those seeking information to guide their decision.

District 85 will elect three members to the Springfield Board of Education during the November 8 General Election.

Three seats for four-year terms are up for election this year for the Board of Education. They are presently held by Jeff Kretsch, Jessica Potter and Ramsey Beyer.

There are four names on the school election ballot — two incumbents, Jeff Kretsch and Jessica Potter; and two newcomers — Shannon Peterson and Victor Thatcher.

The Advance-Press has interviewed all four candidates by providing a number of questions that they have answered for publication in this newspaper to help those seeking information to guide their decision.

See this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press for complete stories.