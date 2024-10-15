Meet the candidates for District 85 Board of Education
Tue, 10/15/2024 - 15:44 admin
Residents of the Springfield School District will vote for four Board of Education members as part of the General Election on November 3.
Running for reelection are current board members Justin Roiger , Lori Groebner and Sarah Groebner. Adam Seifert is also running for election.
The candidates have answered questions ahead of the election to provide information to voters.
See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.