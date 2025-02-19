Meet the new Public Library Director

The City of Springfield is pleased to introduce Erin Meine as Springfield Public Library’s new Library Director.

Meine is off and running in her new role. She started full-time at her new positions at the beginning of the month.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erin to the library team! Her prior experience in facility and personnel management through her roles at St. John’s Home, combined with her work with boards and committees at Bridging Brown County, brings a unique and translatable skill set that will greatly benefit our community,” stated City Manager, Amber Dale adding, “Erin came to her interview with a list of innovative ideas for new programming, and we are excited to see how her passion for the role will shape the future of our library and make a lasting impact.”

Meine is excited for her new position and hopes to make a meaningful impact.

