Milbrath authors children’s book

Lori Milbrath has always enjoyed reading, especially good children’s books. She has expanded that enjoyment by writing a children’s picture book and having it published.

Lori’s book is called Tiny Tim and Big Bertha. It is based on a story that she told to her kids as they were growing up. “There were parts that made my kids laugh and they would ask me to tell it again and again. It felt good that they enjoyed hearing it,” she said in a recent interview.

For her teaching license, Milbrath has taken numerous reading conferences with some well-known authors and was intrigued by how they got started writing books and the processes involved with it. One author made the comment “If you have an interest in writing a book, what are you waiting for?” That got her thinking about putting her story on paper.

Her grandmother also inspired her to author the book. “My grandma was a storyteller. I remember as a child if she was over at bedtime, we would ask her to tell us a bedtime story. She would make them up and I remember loving that!,” Lori said.

Tiny Tim and Big Bertha is an entertaining story of a family of mice that need to find food for the upcoming winter months. Their search for food comes with risks and dangers on the farm, especially with the farm cat, Jaws, around.

The book was published through Balboa Press, a division of Hay House. “I did research on the internet to find a publisher that offered what I was looking for and could help develop the book the way I envisioned it,” Milbrath stated. Balboa Press assigned her an illustrator that worked with her in completing the project.

Balboa Press recently contacted her about writing another book, perhaps even in the same series.