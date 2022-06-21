MN Xtreme Bull Riding Tour is coming June 24

The Riverside Rodeo Committee is bringing the MN Xtreme Bull Riding Tour to Springfield on Friday, June 24 during the Riverside Days celebration. The event will take place in Riverside Park, near the baseball field, following the Riverside Days parade that evening. The gates will open at 7:00 p.m. with bull riding set to begin at 8:00 p.m.

The Riverside Rodeo Committee members are Mason Fredin, Michael Halter, Dusty Lendt, Bracey Lerner, Andy Meine, Andy Plotz and Matt Vogel. They believe in giving back to our community. They believe this event will not only bring entertainment for all ages, but also bring more people to town to support our local businesses and highlight all that Springfield has to offer.

The MN Xtreme Bull Riding Tour is based out of Fulda, Minnesota. This year they are bringing bull riding and rodeo events to four different locations in Minnesota, including Springfield. They bring the bulls, a rodeo clown and riders of all ages. The riders compete in the Professional, Rookie and Mini Bull Riding Divisions for prize money. The event will last approximately two hours.

There will also be Mutton Busting where children under 60 lbs. will participate by riding sheep during intermission. There will be a sign-up on the rodeo grounds. Helmets will be provided and parental consent is needed to participate.

Tickets for the rodeo are available at the F&M Bank in Springfield and Morgan, Runnings in Springfield, Springfield Advance-Press, SouthPoint Financial Credit Union in Springfield, K&S Boutique in Springfield, Springfield Golf Club, Watje Feed Services in Clements, Springfield Chamber of Commerce office or at the gate.