Monday is Veterans Day

Veterans Day is a time for all Americans to pay respect to those who have served. For one day, we stand united in respect and honor them for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

The holiday started as a day to reflect upon the heroism of those who died in our country’s service and was called Armistice Day. It fell on November 11 because that is the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I. The Armistice was on the “11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month” in 1918. In 1954, the holiday was renamed Veterans Day in order to account for all veterans in all wars.

Veterans Day Programs

Springfield Public School will hold a program on Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. in the Tiger Center, the new high school gymnasium. Kyle Bitterman will be the guest speaker. The program will include musical selections by the Springfield High School Concert Band, directed by Ms. Erin Oberle, the Springfield High School Concert Choir, directed by Mr. Bailey Cords, and the Fifth Grade Chorus, directed by Ms. Andrea Berends. At the conclusion, there will be the presentation of colors and gun salute by the American Legion Post #257 in the parking lot north of the gymnasium. The public is invited to attend. They will also be invited to view Veterans Day bulletin boards created by the Springfield Elementary students.

St. Raphael Catholic School will hold their program on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the school gym.

