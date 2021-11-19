Musical postponed due to illnesses in cast

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was scheduled to go on stage over the weekend. Due to illnesses in the cast of the production, the decision was made to postpone the performances and reschedule at another date.

Friday afternoon Artistic Director Cheryl Neidt and Superintendent of Schools Keith Kottke released the following statement: “Due to the illness of a number of cast members, we have made the difficult decision to postpone this weekend’s performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat which was scheduled to be performed this evening and continue through the weekend in Springfield. Information about rescheduled performance dates and ticket exchanges or refunds will be forthcoming as plans to move forward are made.”

Ticket Refund Information

All refunds will be handled through the Springfield Public School District Office. Patrons must present tickets in order to get a refund; it is recommended that at a family level, one family member collect all tickets and request the return. Those who purchased recent tickets with checks—the checks are being held and patron must bring ticket to receive the returned check. Mention that you purchased the ticket during the last week and paid by check.

There will be three dates when district office staff will be available in the auditorium lobby to accommodate a volume of returns. To reduce the volume of traffic through the school’s district office, we are hoping that these dates will cover most of the refunds:

*Friday, December 3, 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the elementary Christmas concert

*Thursday, December 9, 6:00-6:45 p.m. prior to the winter band concert

*Thursday, December 16, 6:00-6:45 p.m. prior to the winter choir concert

If these dates absolutely do not work, patrons are free to call the district office (507-723-4283) and make arrangements to stop in with the ticket(s) for a refund.

We are hoping that all who wish a ticket refund will consider taking advantage of that opportunity before the end of December. In the rare instance that a patron holds on to a ticket, it can be used as a voucher for a new ticket which will be issued for the production during its new performance dates to be announced at a later date.