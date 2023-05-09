National Assisted Living Week is September 10-16

“Season of Reflection” is the theme for National Assisted Living Week this year, set for September 10-16. It is a time set aside each year to provide an opportunity for residents, their loved ones, staff, volunteers and the community to recognize the role of assisted living in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities. Established in 1995 by the National Center for Assisted Living, the annual observance encourages assisted living communities around the country to offer a variety of events and activities to celebrate the individuals they serve, as well as to help educate members of the public about this aspect of long term care.

Springfield is fortunate to have a wonderful assisted living facility, The Maples, located on the campus of St. John’s Circle of Care. They will be celebrating Assisted Living Week throughout the week. “We will recognize those around us who have helped us in any way and honor the residents who call our campus home,” Kathy Marks, Housing Coordinator at The Maples, shared. Marks, who started her nursing career at St. John’s in 2007, became a care attendant at The Maples in 2019 and is now the Housing Coordinator. “I feel that working for St. John’s Circle of Care gives me a heartwarming feeling knowing that everyone here is loved and respected,” she added.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.