New Farmward construction along Highway 14

If you have traveled east of Springfield on Highway 14 lately, you’ve probably noticed some new construction at the intersection of County Road 2. That site will soon be the home of a new unmanned cardtrol (gas station), and bulk plant facility for Farmward Cooperative. The new plant will replace the current cardtrol station at the Farmward terminal site just down the road, which has been in dire need of updating.

The new cardtrol station will be designed for retail sales and easy access for truck and autos off the highway and county road. The station will offer modern fueling equipment for a variety of energy products, including gasoline, E85 blends, on road diesel, off road diesel, and DEF (diesel exhaust fluid). Plans are also in place to install EV charging stations, as needed. The cardtrol will accept in-house Farmward cards that work at other Farmward cardtrol locations, as well as all major credit cards.

Bloemke Construction is doing all the site preparation, Triple V Concrete & Construction is handling the concrete work, O’Day Equipment LLC is handling the plumbing and installation of equipment and Joe Guttum Carpentry LLC will be constructing the building on the site. The predicted project completion date is September.

