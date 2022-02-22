A new view outside Springfield Public Schools
It didn’t take long for the view outside Springfield Public Schools to change dramatically last week. On Tuesday, February 15, the demolition of houses on Burns Ave began. The demolition is being completed by TNT Construction/Kerkhoff from Morgan. Construction will be going on throughout this spring. They’re anticipating the amount of traffic should be less than the road construction this past fall. Officials thank everyone for their patience as they are working through this exciting school improvement project.