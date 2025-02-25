Home / News / From Out of Shape to 100 Marathons in 50 States
Keith Olson at the finish line of his 100th Marathon.

From Out of Shape to 100 Marathons in 50 States

Tue, 02/25/2025 - 10:04 admin

In the spring of 2006, Springfield’s Keith Olson found himself at a crossroads. He was becoming overweight and out of shape, and he  knew he needed to make a change. That decision led him down a path he never could have imagined, one that has taken him through hundreds of races, 50 states,  two Boston Marathons, and a lifetime of unforgettable memories. 

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.

