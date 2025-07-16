Over 1,000 Fans Pack Riverside Park for Fox 9 Town Ball Tour

More than 1,000 fans poured into Riverside Park on Wednesday, July 9, as the highly anticipated Fox 9 Town Ball Tour made its stop in Springfield, transforming the local ball field into a vibrant celebration of baseball, community spirit, and small-town pride.

From early afternoon until well after the final pitch, Riverside Park was buzzing with activity. Families, neighbors, and visitors gathered to enjoy youth baseball, live music, great food, prize giveaways, and even a bit of television fame.

Fox 9 spotlighted several of Springfield’s local gems throughout their live coverage, including Rothenburg Campground, the Springfield Pool, Springfield Museum, Red Apron, and of course, the beautifully maintained ballpark that played host to the festivities.

