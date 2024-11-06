Pidde sworn in to council

During a special council meeting last week, Jeanette Pidde was sworn in as the city’s new Ward 1 Council Member. She is taking Theresa Beckman’s seat after Beckman’s resignation due to moving from the community.

Pidde practiced law in Springfield for ten years before taking a position in Redwood County as the Planning and Zoning Supervisor.

“This has given me an even deeper appreciation for those who work in the public sector,” she wrote in her letter of interest to council adding, “ I am happy to have my home, church and community in Springfield. I believe that my experience with writing and interpreting ordinances, planning and zoning, as well as my dedication to the residents and economic development of the community would be an asset to the council and the citizens of Springfield.”

Pidde was voted in unanimously.

See complete council story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.