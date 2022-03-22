Planning for Riverside Days

Members from the community and various Springfield groups met last Wednesday for the upcoming 2022 Riverside Days celebration.

Riverside Days will begin on Wednesday, June 22 and run through Sunday, June 26.

The Riverside Days celebration is unique in that it’s not run by one organization or group. Rather it’s a community collaboration bringing together many to honor the community. The informal meeting was relaxed and informative as everyone worked together to schedule events over the five days.

Since we’re still in the beginning stages of the celebration, not every event has been completely scheduled, so changes in timing and location may occur and some former events not currently listed may still happen.

A new exciting event is being planned this year. On Friday night, there are plans for a rodeo held at Riverside Park. The MN Extreme Rodeo is brought to you by Riverside Rodeo. This fun event will feature bull riding and mutton busting. The rodeo is tentatively scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. Concessions will be available at Riverside Baseball Park through the Springfield Baseball Association.

Town Team Baseball is scheduled to open and close Riverside Days. They have a game Springfield vs. New Ulm at Riverside Park on Wednesday, June 22. In addition Springfield will also play Lamberton at Riverside Park on Sunday, June 26.

Coming back for a second year is Springfield’s 2nd Hidden Word Quest. Entry forms will be available at participating business, Chamber Office and on Chamber Website and FaceBook. A drawing for $500 in Chamber Bucks will be held the week following Riverside Days.

The Sons of the American Legion is pleased to provide a few nights of entertainment for the community, which include the Sleepy Eye Concertina Club and the Cold Brew band. Be sure to check their Burgers and Beer Garden.