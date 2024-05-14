Home / News / Pop Concert celebrates 75 years
The choir during one of their pop concert selections.

Pop Concert celebrates 75 years

Tue, 05/14/2024

The Springfield High School Music Department presented its 75th Annual Pop Concert Friday  and Saturday evenings in the Performing Arts Center at Springfield Public School.  The annual spring event “caps off” the year and features the musical talents of the students in the high school choir and band. The concert theme was “Celebrating a 75-Year Tradition” and the audience was treated to a variety of music.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.

