Postal stamp celebrates Nativity Pageant

Postal patrons have the opportunity to mail their Christmas cards and letters postmarked with a philatelic stamp from Springfield this holiday season. All cards and letters bearing the pageant stamp will be mailed out on Friday, December 10.

The postal pictorial stamp offered by the Springfield Area Nativity Theatre Association (SANTA) is the official stamp identifying Springfield with the Christmas Pageant. Designed by the Advance-Press, the stamp is a silhouette of Joseph and Mary riding a donkey on their way to Bethlehem.

To request a pictorial stamp by mail, affix first class postage to a self-addressed envelope or postcard, place it in a larger envelope (along with a large self-addressed stamped envelope for the return trip) and send to: Postmaster, Box 9998, Springfield, Minnesota 56087.