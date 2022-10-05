Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre coming in June

Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre is returning to Springfield June 6-11 after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

Auditions for Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre’s original musical production of Pinocchio will be held on Monday, June 6 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. in the Performing Arts Auditorium at Springfield Public School.

Up to seventy-five children are needed to play the roles of Pinocchio, the Blue Fairy, Cricket, Cat, the Spirits of the Forest, the Townsfolk, the Vermin, the Holligans and the Puppets.

Auditions are open to anyone age 7 through 17 and include Springfield area residents, guests and children from surrounding communities. The audition process lasts up to two hours and all those attending are required to be in attendance for its entirety. The cast will be announced at the end of the two-hour audition; each cast member will receive a rehearsal schedule for the remainder of the week. A portion of the cast will be required to stay following auditions for a short rehearsal.

Rehearsals will be held from 1:00-5:15 p.m. the remainder of the week, with performances scheduled for Friday, June 10 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 11 at 2:00 p.m. in the Performing Arts Auditorium.

Two professional actor/directors from the staff of PFCT will direct the production and play the roles of Gepetto/Tempesto, the Puppet Master and the Fox.

The week-long PFCT residency is being sponsored by the Springfield Community Theatre, with grants from the Pieschel Foundation and the Springfield American Legion.

Tickets for the performances on June 10 and 11 are $4.00 for adults and $2.00 for students and will be available at the door.

The PFCT residency is an excellent FREE summer

activity/opportunity for children who enjoy performing or who are interested in being on stage to experience the theatre arts in our community. All ticket income will go towards the sponsorship of this program. For more information, please call or text Dave Wahl at (507) 822-0133.