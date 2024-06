Members of Kickstart Springfield, Springfield City Council and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Springfield Cardtrol during their open house last Thursday, May, 23. They’re located at 36609 US Highway 14. near Springfield’s Farmward Cooperative. Pictured From L: Kayla Berberich-Chamber, Nick Klisch-City Council, Amanda Frank-Chamber, Denise Gicker-Chamber, John Ryan-City Council and Kickstart, Barb Jenniges-Kickstart, Mike Granda-Chamber; From Farmward Energy Department Kent Borstad, Scott Rohlik, Brandy Deterling, Dave Dworshak, Adam Johnson, Ryan Guldan, Branden Jeppesen, Corey Redding, Travis Wendt, Sylvan Tauer and Justin Macht.