Rising waters close roads

Southern Minnesota received heavy rain over several days that caused flooding in Springfield and throughout the region over Mother’s Day weekend.

KEYC News reported that since Wednesday, May 10, New Ulm has received 6.32” of rain and Sleepy Eye received 7.43”. Our own weather observer, Russell Rogotzke, reports 5.69” of rain over the past week.

The rains added to already saturated ground and swollen rivers and lakes. On Sunday, Riverside Park was closed from Cass Ave. Bridge to Riverside Dr. due to water crossing over the road and the Golf Course has barricades across the road as well.

Springfield Police Chief John Nicolson explained that there’s speculation that the river will crest at 28 feet on Monday, May 15. He is anticipating that the roads will be closed until Wednesday or Thursday.

Many home basements took in water. Water could be seen standing in farm fields and running through roadside ditches after the storm had passed.