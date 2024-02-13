River Valley Speech competes in Mankato Loyola Crusader Classic

On Saturday, February 10, the River Valley speakers competed in the Mankato Loyola Crusader Classic Speech Tournament. This tournament was much larger than the previous week as there were 16 teams from both A and AA schools in Minnesota. This tournament offered a varsity final round, as well as a novice final round. The novice category is open to any first-year speakers and/or junior high speakers.

Seven team members advanced to the varsity final rounds. First-place champion medals were awarded to the duo interpretation team of Lily Pingeon and Leo Hovland. Kiera Lafferty earned a third-place medal in serious prose. Fourth-place medals were awarded to Levi Johnson in storytelling, as well as, the duo interpretation team of Noah Mueller and Gabrielle Anderson. Kaylee Granda earned a 6th-place medal in serious drama.

