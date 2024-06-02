Riverside Animal Clinic adds new veterinarian

Dr. Brady Myers has recently joined Dr. Phil Gill, Dr. Jason Beyer, Dr. Katelyn Stark and Dr. Kaitlyn Dreher at the Riverside Animal Clinic. A native of the Redwood Falls area, he joined the clinic staff in early January.

Dr. Myers grew up on a sheep and crop farm northwest of Redwood Falls. He graduated from Redwood Valley High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Science and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from the University of Minnesota in St. Paul.

“I have always enjoyed being around livestock and animals in general, but I think it was around my junior year of high school that I began thinking about veterinary medicine,” Myers said in a recent interview. “I enjoy working with livestock producers to make improvements for their operations. When dealing with Mother Nature, there are always challenges that need sorting out,” he added.

