Riverside Concession Stand on schedule

Since the official groundbreaking held at the end of October 2019, work has continued on the new concession stand and restrooms at Riverside Park.

“Things are going smoothly and currently they’re working on finishing the retaining walls,” said City Manager Joe Stremcha adding that the crew are still on schedule.

Moving forward, they’re currently planning for final stages of the project.

“We’re making sure all the pieces coordinate seamlessly and making sure the layout fits what we plan on using it for,” said Stremcha.

While they’re still on schedule, Spring weather is a concern.

“Spring weather will be tricky,” said Stremcha. “We’re still shooting for May. But, it comes down to if Mother Nature is on our side.”

Over the next few weeks crews will begin installing the roof on the concession stand.