Rotary Club’s annual Rose Sale is underway

The Springfield Rotary Club is conducting its annual Rotary Rose Sale again this year. The Rose Sale is entering its twenty-ninth year supporting the Springfield community.

The flower experts at pickupflowers.com say that roses have inspired people over the ages to develop meanings to color, variety and number of roses being gifted. Traditionally, the rose is considered the flower of love. When you consciously choose a certain color for someone, you bring a whole new depth to the gesture of giving roses:

•Red roses convey deep emotions of love, desire, respect, admiration or devotion.

•White roses are generally associated with new beginnings and innocence and spirituality.

•Yellow roses evoke sunny feelings of joy, warmth welcome, friendship and caring.

•Pink roses convey gentle emotions of joy, gratitude, appreciation and sweetness.

•Orange or Peach roses signify intense desire, pride, fervor and fascination.

The Rotary roses are selling for $20 per dozen. Five hundred dozen roses have been ordered from the supplier this year. Sales were very brisk last year so you are encouraged to place your orders early.

Orders are being received now through Monday, October 3. They will be delivered October 10-12. There is free local delivery or you can arrange to pick them up when ordering.

To place an order, see or call a Rotary Club member—or place your order with Jeff Krueger at the Springfield Advance-Press, 507-723-4225 (office.aps@newulmtel.net); Mike Granda at the F&M Bank, 507-723-4800 (mgranda@fmbspringfield.com); or Kahla Petersen, 723-9910 (deluxe@newulmtel.net). Cash, check or Venmo will be accepted for the rose orders. If using the Venmo app on your phone, scan the QR Code on the Rotary Rose ad in this paper or use @springfieldmnrotary to make your payment.