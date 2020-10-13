Rotary roses make cheerful and colorful deliveries

Dozens upon dozens of roses filled the shelves of Springfield Floral this past Monday as over 500 floral bouquets were sold for the Springfield Rotary Club annual fundraiser.

Along with the flowers, were teams of volunteers organizing and preparing the bouquets for delivery and pick-up.

This is the Rotary Club’s only fundraiser for 2020. It’s been a popular community fundraiser for the past 27 years. The annual Community Auction was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Springfield Rotary Club is very active and supports many local projects. Proceeds from this fundraiser will help them continue to stand behind their motto, “Service Above Self.”

Over the years, the Springfield Rotary Club supported the following local projects: Brown County United Way, FFA Greenhouse, Sticker Field project, Accelerated Reader program at local schools, Meals on Wheels, St. John’s Circle of Care birthday party, Springfield Area Historical Society, St. Johns Church clothing drive, Regional Boy Scouts, Post Prom, Springfield Community Theatre, Tiger Football Camp, student scholarships, Arion Award to outstanding music student, Riverside Days Parade and Riverside Days carnival.