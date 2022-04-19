Sanborn-Springfield Highway 14 Project plans to begin in May

The upcoming Highway 14 project is currently scheduled to begin within the first few weeks of May.

The project includes resurfacing over eight miles of the highway from the west side of Sanborn Four Corners intersection to the eastern city limits of Springfield.

Springfield City Manager Joe Stremcha recently met with various officials for the project in a preconstruction meeting.

One of the topics during the meeting is when the detour for the project will begin.

Stremcha explained that currently there are winter road weight restrictions in place. These restrictions are expected to come off on Monday, May 9. If the restrictions do come off on that Monday, then the detour will most likely be implemented that day, rather than May 2, as signs indicate.

Stremcha added that the detour for the project will be from County roads 3 and 4 (Range Rd) to Highway 14 and that the timing for the Central Street paving is expected to be late May or early June based on weather conditions.

In addition to the resurfacing of the roadway, the project will also upgrade pedestrian ramps in Springfield to meet with American’s with Disabilities Act standards, add sidewalk along the north side of Hwy 14 from N. Park Ave (west side) to the City of Springfield frontage road (east side-E. Rock St.), add school crossing at Cass. St and East End Ave and add centerline rumble strips and intermittent shoulder rumble strips through the corridor.

The City of Springfield encourages the community to sign up for Nixel for updates including traffic control changes and detours for the project.

Anyone can text “56087” to 888777 to sign up for these alerts.

As with any project, this schedule could change.